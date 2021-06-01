Chester honors hometown heroes with banners across city on Memorial Day

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In South Carolina, a local organization is making sure the faces of our nations’ heroes will never be forgotten.

This Memorial Day means something a little different for the Love family.

“I just wait to see my son on Main Street in our hometown,” Pam Love said. “It swells you with pride.”

Sergeant Christopher Love’s picture and 41 other veterans and fallen soldiers can be seen by anyone driving down Main Street in Chester, SC.

“Just looking at it, knowing God brought him home to us,” Pam said.

Yeah we were one of the lucky ones.” mickey

Sgt. Love spent 4 years in the army alongside the 10th Mountain Division. His mother, Pam, says it changed his life.

“The day I saw him walk across that stage in basic training, he had the pep back in his step and he was just carrying himself better,” she said.

Then came a 10-month tour in Afghanistan.

“He was in a Humvee,” Mickey Love said. “They were going to some place in Afghanistan and they done been down that way and when they come back that’s when they hit them and he blew it up.”

Thankfully, Sgt. Love only had damage to his leg from the explosion and was able to return home, unlike many other soldiers.

“Thank God,” Pam said. “God sent him back to us you know.”

The Loves say the hometown hero banners give them a sense of pride for their family and their city.

“I’m real proud of the sign. I always wanted to see from all the other ones over the years and I said I’d like to see him up there,” Mickey said. “I’m proud of that. I’m proud of him serving the country and everything.”

Organizer Ken Lebbons says that’s what it’s all about.

“Bringing pride to community through the families that live here. It just keeps getting better,” Lebbons said.

Lebbons says there’s about 3500 veterans from Chester. The program is now four years old and about 200 of them have been placed on a banner.

“These banners will stay up through July, then they’ll go back up for a month through veterans day.”

Lebbons says he loves to see generational family shots along with banners being shown during funerals.

“These are an important part of the community,” he said.

The banners will be put up again for a month to observe Veteran’s Day.