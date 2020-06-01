Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Mayor hosting ‘Call for Unity’ rally

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office plans to host a ‘Call for Unity’ rally on Monday, encouraging members of the community, government and law enforcement to come together.

The purpose of the event organized by Sheriff Max Dorsey and Mayor Wanda Stringfellow is to “gather in solidarity to stand up against violence and pray for our community and country”

Elected officials, community and faith leaders, business owners, teachers and students are all encouraged to attend.

The rally will occur at 8 p.m. on June 1 at 109 Cestrian Drive (the old theater).