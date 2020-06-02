Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Mayor host rally calling for peace, unity

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- People from all walks of life rallied together in Chester County in a Call for Unity Monday evening.

Elected officials, business owners, community leaders and neighbors joined to take a stand against the violence.

People came out in large numbers to hear speakers talk about unity, and those speakers included law enforcement and the mayor.

The sheriff says he organized this event after a long night of speaking with the mayor about community and police relations.

He says he would hope everyone in the community understands that what happened to George Floyd was wrong and would not be tolerated in Chester. The crowd agreed.

“I’m a vital part of that community and I always try to be a part of everything that happens here, good and otherwise. That’s the main reason for being here today,” neighbor Maggie James said.

The mayor says there will be a citizens review board at some point in Chester and there will be a series of street law courses for citizens to understand how they can properly interact with police.