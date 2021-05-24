Chester County neighbors relieved after week-long search for murder suspect comes to an end

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A week-long game of hide-and-seek ended today after the ATF found fugitive Tyler Terry hiding in the woods. His new home will be a cell in the Chester County Jail.

“We’re glad that they caught him,” Chester County resident Kasey Conner said.

She’s not the only person feeling a sense of relief now that Terry is behind bars.

“It was crazy, it was scary just not knowing where he could be,” neighbor Brooke Queen said. “We could show up and he could be there.”

Terry led law enforcement on a two-county, 30-mile-long chase hitting speeds of at least 100 mph last week. They say Terry shot at a deputy’s car barely missing him. He’s also accused of killing four people in South Carolina and Missouri.

“Clearly he’s dangerous, so it’s just scary that he could be out and about and not knowing what could happen, you know?” said Tiffani Austin.

He was suspected of having loaded guns after he stole one from an employee’s unlocked car at Carolina Earth Movers, but after a seven days of searching, an agent saw him cross the highway.

“Yesterday was the break we were looking for, that was his mistake,” said Sheriff Max Dorsey.

That led to a game plan.

“We had high numbers of law enforcement agencies here, we had helicopters that we could mobilize and stake continuous air coverage. We lost daylight. With him being armed, it just wasn’t safe. So we reinforced that perimeter, and my philosophy was, we didn’t need just a perimeter, we needed layers of a perimeter,” Dorsey said.

That perimeter brought Terry to justice. FOX 46’s exclusive video shows Terry in the back of a pick-up truck with ATF agents. The pictures show his condition after the manhunt.

“He spoke well. He was tired, thirsty,” Sheriff Dorsey said. “I spoke to him, asked if he was ok, he’s all cut up, bug bites, clothes torn, Gatorade, he’s talking he’s fine.”

One picture in particular caught many people’s attention.

“I saw that was going viral on Facebook one of the law enforcement officer’s was giving him some Gatorade and it’s like you know if you’re a good person, always be kinds even to unkind thing,” Queen said. “Cause you know he probably hasn’t ate or drank anything, in this past week which he is a bad person but I just think that was a good thing to see.”

The women say they’re relieved they no longer have to look over their shoulders.

“Yeah thank goodness. He could’ve been down there since he went all the way to Missouri right exactly, good point he could be anywhere I think it takes a lot for all the men and women who did help capture him,” Austin said. “I think that it was phenomenal that it only took seven days just because he could be anywhere. So kudos to them, thanks. They never gave up.”

Terry will have his first court appearance at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Sheriff Dorsey says he will handle obligations here before being sent to St. Louis.