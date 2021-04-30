Chester County man arrested for possession of 500 grams of cocaine

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Chester County man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop.

On Thursday, April 29, deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-77 North near mile marker 66.

The driver, Victor M. Mendoza Casillas, told deputies that he did not have a valid license. Deputies say they observed evidence of a crime, which led to a search of the vehicle.

The search resulted in the discovery and seizure of approximately 500 grams of cocaine.

Mendoza Casillas was arrested and taken to the Chester County Detention Center. He’s facing charges of trafficking in cocaine, 400 grams or more and driving without a license on a second offense.