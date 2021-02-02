Chester County health officials work to get nursing home residents vaccinated

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina is pushing to make sure more nursing home residents have access to the COVID-19 shot.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine was administered to some Chester Medical Nursing Center residents on Tuesday.

Medical Director Dr. Diji Osinloye says 85 to 89 percent of residents have now received at least one part of the vaccine and they are well on their way to the whole facility being vaccinated.

He says the staff offered information and facts to the residents about why the vaccine was important and what it did.

Dr. Osinloye says he knows that folks like Maragaret Hoyle, who had to spend who 107th birthday separated from her family by a glass window, are ready to resume their normal lives in the facility.

As a result of that, they used up just about all of their vaccine doses.

“The most important thing for us is to get those vaccines into the arms of patients, and we have not been short of any and we have not had any left over,” Dr. Osinloye said.

Osinloye says there has been no pushback from residents or family about receiving the vaccine.