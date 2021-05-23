Chester County deputies believe they are closing on capturing accused murderer Tyler Terry

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials in Chester County say they’re closer to putting Tyler Terry behind bars.

An officer spotted him in the woods around 2:40 PM Sunday. Meantime, the search continues. Several streets near Highway Nine are blocking traffic while authorities search for Terry.

Gloria Walls and her family were inside one of several cars that had to be turned around.

“Go ahead and get him off the streets with all the harm that he’s done to the families,” Walls said.

For the last six days, Terry has been on the run. Authorities have linked him to at least four murders and say he shot at Chester County deputies last week during a high-speed chase.

#Manhunt: Officials in Chester Co have blocked part of Highway 9 at Richburg Road as they actively search for Tyler Terry who they say is ‘armed and dangerous’. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/w80kNekdIT — Jamal Goss (@GossJamalFox46) May 23, 2021

Officers arrested his girlfriend Adrienne Simpson when they crashed. She’s facing charges including accessory after the fact. Officials spotted Terry near Ligon Road close to Mt Ararat AME Zion Church and say he lead authorities on a foot chase through a thick wooded area.

Grant Suskin with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office says more than 100 local and federal agents have been working around the clock helping with the search.

They don’t believe Terry has had anything to eat or drink in several days.

“Everything in this area is pretty much thick terrain (so) it’s definitely easy for someone to make a few moves and slip away or try to hide,” Suskin said.

Right now authorities want people who live near Old Richburg Road to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

They’re reminding people to lock their doors and remove any firearms from their vehicles. Meantime, walls say she’s shocked that something like this is happening so close to home.

“It shows you that you have to be careful who you trust in this world because Adrienne used to babysit my children,” Walls said. “I would have never thought she would have done something like this, never thought.”

Wall’s husband says he’s related to Eugene Simpson. Authorities found his body in a ditch last Thursday and are accusing Terry of killing him. Officials have set up a perimeter near Ligon Road and are using tracking teams and dogs to continue their search.