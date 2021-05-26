Chester Co. Sheriff explains how hunt for Tyler Terry began, introduces deputies involved

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- On Wednesday, the seven deputies who were involved in the chase for Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson were introduced to the community, and the Sheriff gave details on how the hunt for the suspected murderers began.

“Certainly, these individuals has experienced a lot of unusual stress but sometimes that does come with the profession,” Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

It all started on May 17 when Deputy Sydney Canipe initiated the traffic stop on the parked vehicle outside of the closed Bojangles parking lot.

“She was doing what she does all the time, she was patrolling the Richburgh area and she saw something that was unusual,” Sheriff Dorsey said. “Sydney Canipe would’ve bought them gas, if they were out of gas. She would have bought something to eat or something to drink. So she didn’t go there with the intent of having to chase someone or get shot at. She went to check on them to make sure everything was okay.”

That’s when Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson sped off.

“Sgt. Richard Brown was out at the QT across the street, across Hwy 9, and he saw all this and heard it on the radio. He then got into the chase with Deputy Akinpe and they begin traveling in the direction of Chester.”

Sheriff Dorsey says shortly after crossing the interstate, Terry starts shooting at them.

One of those bullets went through Deputy Caknipe’s Windhsheild.

“Although she was injured with some glass thankfully she sustained no other injury but Becashie of her tenacity, drive and courage, she stayed in the fight.”

One of the bullets Terry fired hit Deputy Canipe’s windshield. It was dangerously close to hitting her, but she kept going, even after he fired at other officers.

“Most of their vehicles have damage from gunshots that they sustained while they were in this chase that I believe was around 30 miles.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Some of the deputies assisted in the manhunt, except Deputy Canipe, but when Terry was found, she got a small reward.

“We felt that it would be appropriate that she be the one to place the handcuffs on him that led him to jail,” Sheriff Dorsey said. “It was a big thing because of she started it, she finished it and she stayed in the fight.”

Being shot at is a traumatic thing. Sheriff Dorsey says because of that the deputies went through a post critical incident debrief.

“It’s just an opportunity for them to sit down, talk about the incident,” he said. “As cops you know we haven’t done a very good job of taking care of our mental health. South Carolina has done a very good job here in the past decade of understanding that as much as we need to be physically healthy, we need to be mentally healthy too.”