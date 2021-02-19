Cheraw neighbors devastated after long-standing meatpacking plant destroyed by fire

CHERAW, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Fire investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that sent a local meatpacking plant up in flames.

The blaze broke out early Friday morning at Cheraw Packing Plant, a small facility along Hwy. 1 in the far eastern part of Chesterfield County.

It took 10 fire departments and 11 total stations to put out the early morning fire.

Cheraw Fire Chief Marvin Murray says when firefighters arrived 5 a.m. Friday morning, there was smoke and flames coming out of the building.

When the fire started, the building was closed and no one was inside. He had to pull firefighters after the roof became unstable.

Crews remained at the scene for about 12 hours as they hosed down the area looking for hot spots. Once the building is secure, they can begin the investigation.

“Once we get everything out and its safe to go inside we’ll coordinate between us and the Sheriff’s Department, we’ll do a preliminary investigation,” Chief Murray said.

Murray says there doesn’t appear to be any foul play at this time, but they won’t know for sure until they get inside.

“We don’t expect any foul play at this time, no indications of any foul play, but we will try and determine what the cause and origin is. It’s going to be a little difficult to do due to the extent of the fire but from the best that we could tell the building was secure when we arrived on scene.”

Now, Cheraw residents will have to get their chicken, pork and beef from another location after the flames reduced the plant to ashes.

All day long, people who live in the community have been visiting the building to see the damage first hand. Many say it’s painful to see their city’s history destroyed.

A neighbor who has been here all his life said it’s the biggest fire he can remember. He says the building has outlasted everything in Cheraw and that he’s sad to see it gone.

“I looked and I said man that is really bad. That building is historic for Cheraw. Cheraw Packing Plant goes way back, I mean way back,” he said. “Back in the days, people had jobs here and they used to slaughter hogs, cows and all that. This is one of the oldest buildings, food packing places that Cheraw ever had and Walmart couldn’t touch them.”

Visitors told FOX 46 that they only have one place in the city to get their meats from now and that it will be strange not pulling into the meat plant’s parking lot anymore.