COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Brad Keselowski Checkered Flag Foundation celebrated the graduation of Rage, a service canine, to her new owner, United States Army Veteran Scott Craig.

Keselowski also visited Arlington National Cemetery as part of Charlotte Motors Speedway’s Mission 600 where drivers visit military bases to honor our troops.

The Coca-Cola 600 pre-race show, Around the Track, starts at 4:30p.m. Sunday.