Check your tickets! Unknown lottery player wins $1 million prize on Mega Millions ticket purchased in NC

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Someone won $1 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Greensboro convenience store. The question is who?

On Tuesday, 11, 37, 47, 53, and 56 popped up on the five white balls, and two people beat the odds of 1 in 12.6 million and matched all five.

One of the winners bought their $2 ticket at Kwik JP Express on Randleman Road in Greensboro.

The winner still has 180 days to come forward and claim their $1 million prize.

Despite this big one, the jackpto continues to grow, now totaling $168 million.