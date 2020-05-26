Check your tickets – somebody won $1.1 million jackpot over Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. – Someone who played the Carolina Cash 5 game during the Memorial Day weekend became a millionaire in Friday’s drawing.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at Lee’s Quick Stop on North Main Street in Mount Holly in Gaston County and won $1,127,585. The ticket beat odds of 1 in 962,598 to match all five numbers in the drawing. The winning numbers in the drawing were: 14-15-28-31-40.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Monday’s jackpot is $120,000.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The other games are Powerball, Mega Millions, and Lucky for Life.