Chauvin guilty verdict comes on same day as notable Charlotte busing case came to an end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – April 20th is a day that Derrick Chambers considers special.

It’s a date on the calendar that has meaning for him–namely, the day his father, Julius Chambers, won a Supreme Court case known as Swann vs. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.

The case itself dealt with busing, and it led to changes within schools across Mecklenburg County, effectively desegregating them.

The decision came down April 20, 1971.

“He saw the impact it could have on this society,” said Derrick Chambers.

He was five years old when the decision was reached, but it personally impacted his education experience.

“What I remmeber about this case is the long hours he took to get to the point where he was successful with this case,” he said.

Chambers related what happened 50 years ago to the decision that came down Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota against Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

Chambers considers both events milestones in the history of civil rights, but two small steps on a very long road.

“We have a long, long way to go,” he said.