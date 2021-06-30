Charlotte Youth Development group providing beacon of hope for kids with uncertain futures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Promise Youth Development group in east Charlotte is a beacon of hope, shining light and rock of stability for kids facing uncertain futures.

Especially when it comes to gun violence in their neighborhoods.

A celebration took place marking five years for Promise Youth Development mentoring kids and keeping them safe from danger.

Protecting them, keeping them safe, teaching them and bridging the gap with police,” Tesha Boyd says.

Boyd, or Momma T as she if affectionately is called, knows danger is always right around the corner as what happened in Statesville recently when three young kids were shot.

“Gun violence is killing our kids it is destroying our families,” she said.

Promise Youth Development along with CMPD teaches kids how to stay away from guns

“A conversation should be had before you just go straight to a gun,” Alea Aliceo said.’ It just breaks my heart.”

So how do kids talk to other kids about staying away from guns?

“I mostly tell them guns are not really needed,” Lamont Daniel Jr. said. “If you have an altercation please use your words.”

“Take em outside, go play a sport, go play basketball and take them to the park,” Adrianna Deacost says.

As for parents and people in neighborhood who are fed up with the violence, Boyd says emotions have to be dealt with.

“We have to put the guns down get involved with programs that teach you how to deal with your emotions,” Boyd said. “And you can manage those a whole lot better.”

Momma Boyd says kids are always welcome at Promise Youth Development, and so are community leaders if they want to get involved to set up something similar in their own neighborhood.