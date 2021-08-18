Charlotte Worker Union wants incentives given for vaccines with Delta spreading

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to rage, members of the Charlotte City Worker Union, UE Local 150, called for the city to provide incentives for vaccination.

Speaking in front of the city water department on Wednesday, union members said incentives will help drive up vaccination rates among city employees.

“When COVID hit and we were actually classified as essential personnel and we still haven’t been treated as such,” said Dominic Harris, a water department employee and President of the local union. “We already had a high turnover rate. And so with COVID added to it, it’s tough for a lot of us.”

The union is asking for an incentive of $250 to get vaccinated.

They’re also asking for two days of sick leave, in case employees have a bad reaction to the shot, along with expansions of other benefits.

“We carried this city for almost 18 months through the whole pandemic,” said Craig Brown, Chief Steward of the union, “it’s time we get treated fairly.”

The City of Raleigh recently announced that all city employees must be vaccinated or be tested twice a week.

Employees who get vaccinated receive $250 along with two days of sick leave.

While no mandate has been made yet in Charlotte, some union members say they support the idea.

“We’re not anti-vaxxers,” said Kris Barrows, an employee of CATS and the Vice-President of the union. “If (a mandate) is what it takes to get herd immunity I’m personally in favor of it. Be a part of the solution or part of the problem.”

A spokesperson with the city of Charlotte says the city is already receiving feedback from city employees.

“We anticipate having a COVID-19 update at our next City Council meeting on Monday, August 23 and there will likely be employee-related updates as part of this discussion,” said a city spokesperson.

“We are grateful to the 8,000 City of Charlotte employees who have performed at an exceptionally high level throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and are proud that our team has been able to continue providing high-quality services to our residents and business owners.”