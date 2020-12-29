Charlotte woman left shaken after ‘serial peeper’ airdropped obscene photo to phone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are continuing to investigate the case of a ‘serial peeper’ who they say did a lot more than just look through windows.

The suspect, 27-year-old Messiah Mazyck, is accused of exposing himself near victim’s windows and sending obscene photos to them.

One woman who spoke with FOX 46 says she was shaken by the fact that Mazyck was so close to her that he could airdrop a photo–which is limited to a range of about 30 feet.

“I usually keep my airdrop on all the time. Being Gen Z, it’s easier to send people things because it’s quicker,” a victim told FOX 46. She wanted to remain anonymous and asked that we blur her face.

The airdrop feature that’s on a lot of Apple devices allows you to send pictures, movies, and other files wirelessly. She says she normally gets airdropped files from friends nearby.

“We went to accept it thinking it was that, and then obviously finding out it wasn’t. It was something very inappropriate.”

CMPD says messiah Mazyck was behind a series of incidents at several University City apartments. One of those complexes was where the woman lives.

Police say, in some cases, Mazyck opened an unlocked apartment door and exposed himself. In others, he would airdrop obscene pictures to those nearby. He’s facing felony charges related to that, along with charges of public masturbation and secret peeping, and police believe he could be tied to as many as 50 incidents going back more than a year.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“We anticipate there will be many more charges after the forensic evidence is looked at in this case,” CMPD Capt. Joel McNelly said.

What really creeps the victim we talked with out the most is how close Mazyck could have been to send the pictures. Airdrop only allows you to send a file up to 30 or so feet away.

“So we were all ‘where is this guy?’”

They still don’t know, but the victim says she switched her airdrop feature from ‘everyone’ to just her contacts, so hopefully nothing like that will happen again.

Mazyck faces charges for six separate cases so far and CMPD is still asking anyone who may have been a victim to come forward and file a report.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE