Charlotte woman issues warning about hospital capacity as family recovers from COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 spoke with a local woman whose whole family is recovering from COVID-19.

Her case was so severe that she spent more than a week in the hospital. She’s now sharing her experience with the hope it will make people think twice about the danger the virus presents for them and others.

“It’s just very scary,” Molly Gummerson said.

Molly Gummerson is happy to finally be back in her Ballantyne home after a nine-day battle with COVID-19.

“It felt like the flu, but times 10. It was so much worse,” Gummerson said.

Her whole family is now recovering.

“I have no idea honestly how we got it. It started with my husband and then my 6-year-old son, and then my 16-year-old and then me.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Gummerson was the only one hospitalized. Scared and alone, she documented her experience on Facebook.

“At one point when it seemed like I just wasn’t getting better, I was scared that maybe like in my sleep or something my body would just give out.”

She says the COVID unit at CMC Main in Charlotte was full. That’s the case at hospitals across North Carolina as COVID-19 cases climb.

“We are seeing hospital bed numbers go up and I think we’re all worried about what they may look like two weeks from now,” Dr. Genevieve Brauning.

Dr. Genevieve Brauning with Novant Health stresses making smart choices over the holidays.

“When it’s us who has to change our plans it hurts but it really is vital that we do everything we can right now to protect our community during the rest of the holiday season,” Dr. Brauning said.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE