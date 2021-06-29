Charlotte voters will have to wait for local elections after split City Council vote

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – If you want to vote for Charlotte mayor or one of the city council’s at-large seats, you’ll have to now wait nearly a year.

It’s a decision that Charlotte, and others like it have been facing for a delay in household-level census numbers, and political experts say, in this circumstance, there is no right answer on how to proceed.

“The choice of whether at-large or mayoral positions should be moved, have bifurcated elections, I’m not sure there is one simple solution,” said Michael Bitzer, political science professor at Catawba College.

Monday night, a decision was made by the Charlotte City council to delay those elections, along with those of district-level seats, until April. Councilmen Malcolm Graham and Tariq Bokhari had diverging opinions on the move at Monday night’s council meeting.

“Charlotte has one big difference from all the other places (doing this),” said Bokhari. “Those same at-large and mayoral folks voted a pay raise, voted to abolish single-family zoning.”

“The candidates who were running for at-large seats haven’t had a chance to prepare themselves to do so, and it would give them an unfair advantage to the incumbents,” said Graham.

COVID-19 specifically led to the census numbers being delayed. Some numbers have been released on a state and national level, but the incremental numbers, which could affect districts likely won’t come until August or September.

“What legislators and city officials are awaiting are the down-to-the-household numbers,” said Bitzer.

However, mayoral and at-large seats are not affected by the delay. Graham said the decision Monday night by city council was about eliminating voter confusion, and not politics, and moving the election to April.

“This is what COVID-19 has done on a wide variety of topics throughout the last year and a half,” said Graham.

However, Bokhari said two elections should have happened.

“You want to talk about turnout? If you want to know what low turnout means in April, it’s actually better for Republicans,” said Bokhari.

North Carolina has given cities, towns, and other municipalities the ability to delay elections based on the delay in census data. Locally, Hickory, Kings Mountain, Long View, Mooresville and Statesville are also delaying their elections until 2022.