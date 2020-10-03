Charlotte veteran who was guest of honor at Tuesday debate says he was face-to-face with president

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte veteran who was the guest of honor of President Donald Trump at Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland tells FOX 46 that he has not been contacted by the White House concerning the president’s positive COVID-19 test, despite meeting with Trump face-to-face.

He says it’s understandable since the president has been meeting hundreds of others this week, but COVID-19 was clearly a concern at the debate in Cleveland.

“It was no easy feat. If you were sick you were not getting into that event.”

Sean Kilbane was the guest of honor for President Trump and before his meeting to discuss veteran affairs, he says he had his temperature checked at least six different times before entering the debate building. He even has paperwork showing a negative COVID-19 test.

“Prior to that meeting white house medical staff individually interviewed us and asked us about COVID symptoms and COVID exposures and anything that could put the president or first family at risk,” Kilbane said.

Then came the news early Friday morning that everyone at the debate could be at risk with President Trump testing positive for COVID-19. Kilabne had the virus earlier this year and has been tested for antibodies.

“So, I’m not worried about any exposures to myself because most medical experts would say if I have the antibodies I am technically immune to it.”

Many have been critical of President Trump and some in the audience not wearing at mask at the debate. Kilbane even has pictures without one, but he says the health screenings before the event, put his mind at ease.

“I wasn’t looking to put on a show, rather say ‘we’re both safe. Let’s interact appropriately knowing I had a COVID test today and you had a COVID test today.””

Although Kilbane has the antibody, he plans to check in with his physician and possibly get a second COVID-19 test if deemed necessary.

