Charlotte venues begin planning for live music, concerts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A big part of the Charlotte nightlife is coming back as venues begin planning for live music and concerts again.

The Evening Muse in NoDa hasn’t had a show for the public here since March 13, 2020. It’s a spot known for a good crowd and a good concert. But over the last year, it’s been a little different.

They’ve been streaming performances, but have not been able to do much else.

“It’s been tough, but it’s been tough for all of us,” said Joe Kuhlman, who owns the venue.

But come May 19, that is going to change. Kuhlman says they’ve been planning to re-open. For him, it’s not been economical to with capacity restrictions, but he’s starting to look beyond COVID-19 and at least to some looser restrictions.

“We’re going to set up tables and chairs for people, instead of them standing close together,” he said.

And The Evening Muse isn’t the only one going ahead and scheduling shows. Crown Station and Coyote Joe’s have had shows, and The Fillmore has a concert set for April. All have involved social distancing. The Muse will be no different.

“We can’t just flip a switch and put all the beer and drinks back and a lot of it has to do with artists feeling comfortable touring,” Kuhlman said.

They’re planning this out despite not knowing what exactly is going on with restrictions. They don’t know yet how many they can have.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Governor Cooper has said the announcement could be coming next week on a further easing and earlier this week, he said the state is doing long-term planning.

“We’re already planning our pandemic recovery,” Gov. Cooper said. “How we’re going to be helping the businesses hit by this”

And many businesses, especially the ones that haven’t opened are taking the state’s lead.

“We’re hoping the numbers are trending in the right direction,” Kuhlman said.

Now, despite whatever limits may be in place, The Evening Muse is scheduling two separate performances with the same artists. Right now, they have only have one act on their calendar on May 19, but they say their calendar will be filling up in the coming days and weeks.