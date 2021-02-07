Charlotte Urban Farm business works to empower more Black farmers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The last census from the Department of Agriculture in 2017 found that 95 percent of American farmers are White.

Just over 1.3 percent of farmers in the United States are black. In Charlotte, an Urban farm business is not only working to grow healthy foods but also to cultivate and empower more black farmers.

On a crisp, bright February morning, Wisdom Jzar, a first generation farmer and founder of Deep Roots CPS Farm, is working on a plot of land in Northwest Charlotte.

The farm is one of the multiple properties that he and his family manage across the city, including the Urban Farm at Aldersgate.

“Some of this arugula just, like, popped up,” Jzar said. “The idea of deep roots is not only what’s need for plants to get the maximum amount of nutrients and as a business that’s what we see in ourselves. But, it’s also how deeply connected we are, not just to the land but to our community as well.

Jzar says his passion for growing has turned into a greater appreciation for farming and sustainable living through beekeeping, raising chicken and organic urban agriculture.

“What you put in is what comes right out of that landscape,” Jzar said.

When he first got into the farming business, Jzar says he was shocked to learn that there were so few Black farmers

“Diversity in all things is important but in farming especially because food is such an essential part of human life,” he says. “To be able to have a representation in that space can ensure having access.”

The Department of Agriculture’s last census in 2017 showed just under 49,000 Black farmers in the U.S. North Carolina only has around 2,100 Black farmers.

Jzar is helping that number grow, hiring young people like Samuel Hargrove.

“I want to take this knowledge and be able to make a system that can be spread not just to people in North Carolina, but people all over the country,” Hargrove said

When Hargrove’s friend, Khyle Kelly expressed interest, Jzar hired him, too.

“I wanted to grow my own knowledge so I thought farming would be a great place to start,” Kelly says.

It’s hard work, from pulling weeds and feeding chickens, to collecting eggs and flipping compost.

For Deep Roots Farm, it’s not just about teaching others the trade but spreading the seeds of knowledge.

“Coming here every day and learning something new, I can not only benefit myself but benefit others and I can pass it on to my children and friends and my family,” Kyle said.