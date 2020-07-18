Charlotte tree canopy disappearing as construction continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte is a city known for its neighborhoods and its trees. Decades-old trees lining streets and towering over homes. However, trees in many neighborhoods are disappearing.

For the past eight years, Charlotte has seen an eight percent decrease in trees and their shade in several neighborhoods.

Chuck Cole with the group Trees Charlotte is trying to change that.

“I want trees to function not just to look pretty they need to clean the air for us, provide fresher water, do that carbon absorption, give us a lot of shade and function,” Cole said. “The removal of a tree is a single incident in time. When it happens it’s instant but to plant a tree takes years.”

A map from UNC-Charlotte shows areas that have some of the highest numbers of trees being cut down which are mainly in east and west Charlotte.

Some of the trees disappearing are in areas with new construction. Most have been cut down in neighbor’s yards and Cole said another problem is that some communities have little to no trees at all.

“People need to get trees and when they have a space on their property they need to actually plant a tree to fill that space and that’s what would actually help us,” Cole said.

Ali R. lives near Optimist Park. It’s an area seeing about a 12 percent decrease in tree shade since 2012. Ali said one of the reasons he moved from New York to the Queen City was because of the greenery.

“Charlotte is not New York City we have enough area to replant trees,” Ali said. “Charlotte itself in the middle of a metro city you can get to neighbors that you feel like are in the middle of the woods in Connecticut.”

48 projects will start in late September to replant more than 5700 trees. Cole hopes the effects of COVID 19 will not discourage the volunteers needed to plant them.

“It’s hard to actually think that you can put in a tree that’s going to have such an impact but it will,” Cole said.

The group hopes to grow Charlotte’s tree canopy to 50-percent by the year 2050.