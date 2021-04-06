Charlotte to the Coast: New Amtrak routes would offer connections across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More Amtrak trains could soon be rolling out of Charlotte.

The nation’s largest passenger rail carrier says it will add 30 new routes, including ones from Charlotte to the Carolina coast.

It also hopes to extend 20 existing routes and add daily trips in 15 more states, but of course, all these new additions, hinge on President Joe Biden’s new infrastructure plan.

North Carolina has always been a railroad first kind of state, which could explain why NCDOT and Amtrak have seen record passenger bookings on the Carolinian and Piedmont in the last few months. They say future bookings are looking even better.

“We’re very appreciative of the focus on transportation infrastructure that we’re seeing right now,” NCDOT Rail Division Director Jason Orthner said. “We’re glad to see those kinds of services are in Amtrak’s plans”

With the new plans, North and South Carolinians are going to have even more choices to head south and west by train. A map from Amtrak lays out the new planned routes all over the country in bright blue, and a good deal of it crosses through the Carolinas.

It includes new service connecting Birmingham to Charlotte with stops in Atlanta and Greenville.

We’ll also see new service to Ashville from Charlotte and enhanced service between the Queen City and Raleigh. And now, you can hop on a connecting train from our Capitol to Wilmington.

NCDOT says this is all part of connecting our communities.

“It’s given us a lot of confidence that bringing back the train service to full service is the right thing to do,” said Orthner.

The final schedules and ticket prices haven’t been released yet, but Amtrak says those details should be available in the coming weeks.