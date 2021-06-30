Charlotte teens cashing in on summer lifeguard job incentives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Lifeguarding is a hot job, and Brandon Stewart says it is not even the cash that keeps him in it.

“It feels good, honestly in my opinion a job could pay more than this but I’d rather be out here,” Stewart says. “It’s way better, it doesn’t feel like actual work sometimes.”

The 18-year-old is in his third year as a lifeguard for Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation.

“Honestly I didn’t know what to do for a job, they came to my school one day and I was like, ‘Ok, I’ll sign up for this,’ and they said I could work outdoors and I was like that sounds pretty good,” said Stewart.

Mecklenburg County usually goes to schools to recruit lifeguards, but COVID-19 kept them from doing that and so around Memorial Day, they were facing a major lifeguard shortage causing Ramsey Creek Beach to close temporarily and pools to limit days they’re open.

“Everybody was almost paying the same, we started out recruiting in March paying $11 an hour, but they quickly figured out they’d have to pay more,” said Terri Stowers, Division Director of Community and Recreation Center Services for Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation.

Mecklenburg County is really making waves with its incentives, bumping up pay for lifeguards to $15 an hour, and offering $500 signing bonuses.

“People asked me where do I sign up what do I have to do?” said Stewart.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

The percentage of 16 to 19 year olds currently working in the United States hasn’t been this high since 2008, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I asked some people to come in, they’ll be starting soon and we have a lot more guards than we did before,” said Stewart.

They’re recruiting for a job that’s deepening in value.

“If you become lifeguard-certified, you will always have a job, all the way through high school, college, we even have some seniors that come back and guard for us,” said Stowers.