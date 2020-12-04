Charlotte stations blacked out over Dish, DirecTv disputes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Millions of Dish Network customers are angry after the company dropped local news channels like FOX 46 from its lineup.

“When they took WJZY off yesterday that was the last straw for me,” said Susan Rouanzion, a loyal FOX 46 viewer.

Rouanzion is a Dish subscriber. She is also a longtime fan of FOX 46.

“I have a great comfort level with all of the newscasters with FOX, no matter what time of the day,” she said. “I watch them so often it feels like people I know.”

When Dish’s contract to carry FOX 46 expired on Wednesday, Rouanzion was surprised to tuned into to a looped message from calling FOX 46’s parent company, Nexstar, “greedy.”

“How frustrating is this for you as a viewer?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“It’s very frustrating,” she said.

The dispute between Nexstar and Dish is being called the largest local station blackout in TV history. Nationwide, 170 stations across 42 states are impacted. WGN, which airs News Nation, has also been dropped.

The back-and-forth boils down to money that broadcasters routinely charge cable companies to air its channels. The money, called a retransmission fee, helps pay for programming.

“Since July, Nexstar has been negotiating tirelessly and in good faith in an attempt to reach a mutually agreeable multi-year contract with DISH, offering DISH the same fair market rates it offered to other large distribution partners with whom it completed successful negotiations in 2019 and 2020,” FOX 46’s parent company said in a statement.

Read Nexstar’s full response below.

Dish accuses Nexstar of wanting more than $1 billion in fees for its television channels.

“We made a fair offer, but Nexstar rejected it,” said Dish spokesperson Caroline Krause. “We also offered extensions to keep Nexstar stations up while negotiations continue, but Nexstar ignored us.”

The fight over fees has impacted Charlotte viewers. ABC affiliate WSOC, which is owned by Cox Media Group, has also been blacked out on Dish since this summer. NBC affiliate WCNC, which is owned by Tegna, has been taken off DirecTV over similar disputes.

The result is fewer local options and programs for Charlotte viewers. It also leaves viewers, like Rouanzion, stuck paying over $100 a month locked into a contract she can’t get out of.

“Of the four major networks, you’re now cutting two of them,” she complains. “So, you’re providing 50 percent of the service I signed up for in that regard.”

FOX 46 reached out to Attorney General Josh Stein to see what viewers who are stuck in contracts with Dish can do but did not immediately hear back.

As a reminder, you can stream our newscasts on our mobile app or our website and we are always free to watch over-the-air with an antenna.

Nexstar Response

FOX 46’s parent company, Nexstar, released the following statement on Dec. 2:

“Today at 7:00 p.m. ET, DISH Network removed from its system the network and local community programming provided by 164 local television stations owned by Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”). DISH is refusing to reach a new distribution agreement allowing the satellite television behemoth the right to continue airing Nexstar’s highly-rated programming. DISH also removed Nexstar’s cable network, WGN America, from its system, denying subscribers access to the U.S.’s only live prime-time national newscast, NewsNation. As a result, millions of Americans across the country have lost local news, traffic, weather, sports, and entertainment programming as well as critical, up-to-date news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viewers across the United States have expressed their outrage at DISH Network for its documented long-term practice of putting its paying subscribers in the middle, rather than reaching agreements with broadcasters and content providers at fair market rates. In 2020 alone, DISH has dropped network or local community programming offered by The E.W. Scripps Company, Apollo, Mission Broadcasting, the NFL Network, and 21 regional sports networks.

Following DISH’s actions, DISH subscribers in 115 Nexstar markets from Los Angeles to Charlotte have lost access to thousands of hours of vitally important local news, just as the country prepares for an explosion in new coronavirus cases and a new President prepares to take office. In addition, as a result of DISH’s actions, DISH subscribers will not be able to view the NFL and college football games scheduled for this weekend, and all of the entertainment programming provided by Nexstar’s network partners, CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, The CW and MyNet. Viewers in Nexstar markets are being urged to ask DISH for refunds for the loss of this highly-rated valuable programming.

Since July, Nexstar has been negotiating tirelessly and in good faith in an attempt to reach a mutually agreeable multi-year contract with DISH, offering DISH the same fair market rates it offered to other large distribution partners with whom it completed successful negotiations in 2019 and 2020. Nexstar routinely reaches amicable retransmission and carriage agreements with its cable, satellite and telco partners and in the month of October alone, successfully completed agreements with nearly 200 distribution partners.

DISH continues to propose rates that are less than fair market value for the broadcast network and local market programming content carried by Nexstar’s television stations. DISH also continues to exclude WGN America from its proposals. Since DISH proposals are not at all in line with the reality of current market rates, Nexstar is left with no choice but to reject any extension of the current agreement.

Nexstar remains hopeful that a resolution can be reached quickly to return to viewers their favorite network programming, in-depth local news, and other content relevant to their communities, and critical emergency updates for which DISH is charging its subscribers.”

DISH Network Response

“We are disappointed that Nexstar has taken this station away from DISH’s programming lineup. We made a fair offer, but Nexstar rejected it. We also offered extensions to keep Nexstar stations up while negotiations continue, but Nexstar ignored us.

We want to come to a long-term deal that is beneficial for all involved, especially our customers. Nexstar’s outrageous demands would pass the buck on to subscribers, but we are fighting to keep our customers’ bills as low as possible.

As with any TV provider, there is always the possibility for programming to change or be removed. These changes can be temporary or they can be permanent. We understand these changes are frustrating for viewers, and we hope Nexstar returns to the table to come to an agreement that is fair for all. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to resolve this matter and sincerely hope Nexstar understands how important this is for viewers across the country.

For more information, please visit DISHPromise.com and see our news release here.”

DirecTV Response

AT&T, which owns DirecTv, sent the following statement regarding its dispute with TEGNA:

“In the midst of an ongoing pandemic, TEGNA is demanding the largest rate increase we have ever seen, and intentionally blacking out its most loyal viewers. We challenge TEGNA to return WCNC-NBC immediately while we finalize a new agreement and pledge to pay TEGNA retroactively whatever higher rates to which we eventually agree. We share our customers’ frustration, appreciate their patience and intend to do all we can to resolve this matter soon.”

Local Media Responses

