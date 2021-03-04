Charlotte staple Mr. K’s announces it’s closing Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mr. K’s Soft Ice Cream, a longtime staple in South End, is closing their doors.

“To all our faithful and loyal customers: March 5th will be out last day of service. We’ll be here 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We hope you’ll swing by for one last meal and shout out,” a statement on the restaurant’s website said.

The ice cream shop opened in 1967 and has sold itself on keeping things simple with mouth-watering burgers, fries, and ice cream. It was put up for sale at the beginning of February by the current owner, George Dizes.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Mr. K, whose real name is Theodore Karres, moved to the U.S. from Greece, eventually settling in Charlotte and opening up shop.

Diezes took over and has run the family business for the past 23 years, but said he’d been considering selling for some time after his wife died two years ago.

He had hoped someone would purchase the shop and carry the torch, but it appears there were no takers for the 1400 sq. ft. listed at $260,000.

“We appreciate the many memories we’ve shared with all of you. Not many places in Charlotte make it 50+ years, but with your support, we’ve been able to join that elite crowd. We hope you’ve felt the love from our family to yours,” the statement continued.

In 2010, Charlotte Center City Partners chose Mr. K’s to receive the Settlers Award, which recognizes a pioneering spirit in the city.