Charlotte spa cited for staying open through stay-at-home order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Non-essential businesses in North Carolina are being put on notice. CMPD has already cited one business owner for staying open, despite being ordered to close.

The police department says they are giving businesses and people who aren’t following the stay at home orders the chance to comply, but they say, earlier this week, one spa was running and they caught them with their doors open three separate times.

When we dropped by the cool cave spa on Monroe Road the ‘open’ sign was lit, but CMPD says this shouldn’t be open at all.

“Today’s cooperation and today’s compliance will determine the restrictions for tomorrow,” Deputy Chief Jeff Estes with CMPD said.

The restrictions on non-essential businesses say that cool cave spa should be closed during the coronavirus outbreak. So, why weren’t they?

“I do believe there will be other businesses that will seek to change their mode of operation to say they’re grocery stores because they sell water or chips,” said Estes.

Viewers have called into FOX 46 about other businesses possibly violating the non-essential business orders; Hobby Lobby is among them.

The company has announced they *are now* temporarily closing stores, but CMPD says there are numerous others they’ve had to visit.

“We have ongoing discussions with many of them, including some retailers, who are questioning whether they can remain open or not.”

Cool Cave Spa is the only citation CMPD has had to hand out. Police say they went by three separate times, twice in one day and found them operating.

The spa says on their social media pages that they have remained open with minimal staff to serve as a donation drop-off and pickup point for hard to find items like toilet paper and alcohol wipes.

When asked about that, CMPD reiterated to FOX 46 that they found Cool Cave was operating as a massage and day spa, in violation of the order.

“There are both businesses and people that feel that feel they are exempt when this is a serious, worldwide pandemic,” Estes said.

The manager that was on duty at the spa at the time CMPD went in was cited, not arrested and again, CMPD is emphasizing that many people are cooperating.

In this instance, with the spa, police say they were given repeated warnings, which led to the citation.