Charlotte, some surrounding towns to ban alcohol sales after 10 p.m. amid pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The City of Charlotte and surrounding towns plan to ban late-night alcohol sales under planned COVID-19 restrictions.

Mecklenburg County announced Wednesday that The Policy Group decided to move forward with the recommendation to prohibit alcohol sales after 10 p.m.

The County, City of Charlotte, and Towns of Davidson, Matthews and Mint Hill will all sign in support. As of now, Cornelius, Huntersville, and Pineville have decided not to sign on.

“We are currently drafting the language that will be signed by the BOCC Chair and the respective Mayors. The start date of the change is dependent on how quickly we can agree on the language and give proper notice to the impacted establishments. The group has agreed that the restrictions will remain in place as long as the State remains in Phase 2 which for now runs until August 7,” Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android