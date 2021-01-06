‘Drop Parties’ Charlotte scavenger hunt could lead you to $100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s the scavenger hunt that could put money in your pocket as two friends have set out to pay it forward right here in the Queen City.

“I need some of that, you know. I’m trying to get a piece of the pie,” one Charlotte neighbor told FOX 46.

The Instagram account called “Drop Parties” is about to drop some serious cash around Charlotte.

“We travel a lot, so basically it was anywhere we went, we would usually just bury $100,” Garrett James said.

James says he and his buddy started the scavenger hunt a few years ago, and to date, they’ve probably given away $3,500 to $4,000.

“Me and him just use all of our money. We don’t get any money for doing it. Just kind of the ultimate pay it forward.”

Here’s how it works: They bury a plastic box, and post the coordinates on their Instagram account. Inside of the box is $100 in cash. Whoever finds it first gets to keep the Benjamin inside!

“I love scavenger hunts and I love free money,” one hopeful hunter said.

People we spoke to say they’re up for the challenge.

“You already know. I’m going to get me a squad organizer. We going to head hunt, bounty hunt and all it is and hopefully we can come up. We got to put a lot of people in different locations of the city, but I think it’s worth it, man,” said another.

James says they plan to hide the dough around Charlotte every other Friday for the foreseeable future and he loves to hear from those who find it.

“We actually buried one in West Virginia and we had a dad email us and said him and his son went hiking and found it and it was one of the best bonding experiences him and his son have had in a while.”

So get ready Charlotte, the first drop is this Friday and you can take that to the bank. All you have to do is follow Drop Parties on Instagram so you see the coordinates when they post them.

