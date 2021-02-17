Charlotte roads treated, Duke Energy on standby ahead of winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Road crews in Charlotte are focused on making sure everyone is safe during morning rush hour as wintry weather heads toward the area.

Crews were out Wednesday spraying interstates with brine, paying close attention to I-277, I-77 and I-85. I-277 is one of the spots they’re most worried about, along with other bridges and elevated surface.

NCDOT contracted trucks to spread brine on those interstates today. DOT also has eight to 10 of its own concentrating on primary roads like Independence Boulevard. They’re really concerned with the morning rush hour.

“We can do everything we can to mitigate it, but it’s still always a possibility to be there, so that’s why we need folks to be careful too if they’re driving in the morning,” NCDOT Communications Officer Jen Thompson said.

Bridges freeze first because they’re surrounded by the cold air, which can create dangerous black ice that looks just like a wet road.

NC Highway Patrol wants people to really watch for tree branches and power lines that might fall underneath all of the ice.

Duke Energy issued a warning Wednesday afternoon, saying be ready to lose power. They’re projecting nearly a million power outages in the Carolinas from this storm.

The power company is bringing more than 1,300 workers to the state from Florida and the Midwest and they’re supposed to arrive tonight.

Crews already did aerial inspections of transmission lines in areas they think will get hit the hardest and they’re going to watch as the storm develops to tailor their response.

“We’ve had detailed storm response plans that have really been tailored based on specific events, based on what sort of weather we are anticipating, so we can have the personnel in place to be able to respond appropriately,” Duke Energy spokesperson Meghan Miles said.

