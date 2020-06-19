Charlotte restaurants, brewery closes due to COVID-19

"I feel like we’ve had to change our business model on a weekly basis."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There’s a growing number of restaurants choosing to shut down again after employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Putting other people’s health and wellness first is much more important to me than turning a profit,” said Bruce Moffett, a chef and owner of Stagioni.

Moffett says he chose to close to the restaurant after a kitchen staff member, who was asymptomatic, tested positive. The restaurant will reopen Tuesday, after a deep cleaning.

“All of our employees have now been tested,” he said. “And over half of them came back negative.”

They are waiting on the results of tests for his other employees.

“How difficult is it running a business right now during this climate, in the middle of a pandemic?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“I feel like we’ve had to change our business model on a weekly basis,” said Moffett. “You constantly try to plan for things that you have no idea how to navigate.”

At the Waterman in South End, a sign tells customers it too is closed after an employee tested positive.

Employees who have had direct contact with the infected person are in quarantine, a sign said.

“We are closed to stop the further potential spread of the virus and to undergo a thorough cleaning and santization,” the sign said. “Upon reopening, we will remain vigilant in our day-to-day safety and sanitation.”

The Waterman in South End released a statement to FOX 46 Charlotte on Friday:

“Out of an abundance of caution we contacted the health department after a staff member tested positive. No guest were ever in direct contact with this staff member. The mistake we made was not having a great plan for Spanish speaking staff to truly understand the protocol of informing us when getting tested. We revamped our health screening process into more of an interview rather than a fil in form. Operating during a pandemic is a constantly moving target. All we can do is our best every day, as well as learn from our mistakes.”

This follows similar voluntary closures of other popular places including Resident Culture Brewing and Boardwalk Billy’s UNCC.

“We work with that restaurant to make sure they’re doing what they need to do to protect the rest of the staff,” said Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris at a news conference Friday.

Harris says they will work with businesses impacted by the virus, and may in some cases recommend they close, but can’t order them to do so.

“We do not have the authority to close them for that reason,” she said.

Meanwhile, Moffett says closing is “a huge hit” as the bills keep coming in. But, while he’s not required to do so, he says it’s the right thing to do.

“We try to put out customers and our staff members first and foremost,” he said.