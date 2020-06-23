Charlotte residents ask City Council to defund police, reallocate money to housing, community development

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Monday night Charlotte City Council meeting gave some insight into what people want and where they want to see money go if the city decides to defund the police.

Defunding the police would mean reallocating the money that goes to the department to other city resources that have fallen behind.

The police department wouldn’t go away and many people asked for that money to be put towards things like housing.

During the public forum section of the meeting, many Charlotte neighbors let councilmembers know that they took issue with the fact that 40 percent of the budget for fiscal year 2021 will go toward police.

They asked City Council to instead redirect that money or at least a portion of it, to other community needs.

“Please redirect the millions that now go to CMPD towards healthcare, housing, education and good jobs,” one neighbor said.

“We want CMPD to be demilitarized and that capital be invested in housing and neighborhood services,” said another.

“This money instead needs to go directly to those who don’t have housing.”

As it sits, housing and neighborhood services will receive roughly three percent of that funding or about $20 million. Mayor Vi Lyles also pointing out the operating budget differs from the capital budget.

“I would just like to point out that two years ago you voters approved 50 million dollars for affordable housing. We have another 50 million dollars on the ballet this fall and i hope that the public and the need for affordable housing will be met,” she said.

Those who spoke during the meeting had strong and staunch opinions about the way the city should be handling the budget.

“We have to do better as a city. 40 percent of the budget going to policing; less than 3 percent going to housing while there’s still homeless people on the streets is not enough. We need action.”

“City council, you are just as bad as CMPD. 40 percent of the budget going to police enforces violence,” another neighbor told City Council.

With tensions high, neighbors are expecting city leaders to speak out and act fast.

“The people do not want police. The people do not want prisons. The people do not want jails. You will no longer fund the police. We don’t want our money to pay for the largest group of white supremacists.”

Some also mentioned the need for better relations between CMPD and the community. There will be a community safety committee meeting tomorrow at 2:00. They’re expected to outline a plan to improve those relations.