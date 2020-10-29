Charlotte reaches 100 homicides second year in a row

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- For the second straight year, the city of Charlotte has crossed a grim mark, hitting 100 homicides.

The latest one came Wednesday and that victim’s family joining many others with an emotional plea.

Family members say Able Harris was excited to celebrate his upcoming birthday. He would have turned 42 next week, but, gun violence ended his life. Now, he’s marking a different number as the city’s 100th homicide victim this year.

“He said ‘I love ya.’ I said ‘I love ya too’ and we left. That was it. You know, I said, ‘I’ll call you later’ and here it is. We later,” Clarence Harris said.

Harris says his cousin, Able, had recently moved into this home on Princess Street in northeast Charlotte–a place they liked to hang out.

“You know, we were just sitting here talking and then you know, I asked him, are you all right? Everything good? He was like, ‘I’m good cuz, you know.’”

But now, he’s gone. Family members say he was shot and killed this morning.

“When you murder someone, you are impacting the community. You are impacting the family, the friends,” Lucille Pucket said.

Those loved ones left pacing and waiting for answers watching as crime scene techs comb through leaves and wet grass looking for clues.

“Put the guns down. Let’s talk about it. We need conflict resolution,” Puckett said.

It’s a resolution that the family of Robert Darby Jr. echos. The father of four was gunned down Tuesday night in the Belmont neighborhood.

“For all the young black men that won’t be successful…gotta stop killing each other…it hurts families,” younger sister Rosalind Darby said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The spike in violent crimes has CMPD stepping up. The agency is now offering to match all rewards, up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests in these cases. As always, your tip can remain anonymous.

