Charlotte rapper DaBaby partners with Lyft to offer free rides

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte rapper DaBaby has partnered with Lyft to offer free rides to the polls on Election Day.

The Queen City native has been pushing people to vote on his social media for weeks and is now meeting people at the polls across the city.

On Tuesday, he made posts from polling sites at Mallard Creek Elementary, Hidden Valley Elementary and University City Regional Library.

He said he plans to visit at total of 10 different voting locations around the city tomorrow starting at 10 a.m.

If you need a ride to the polls you can use the code “VOTEWITHDABABY” on the Lyft app. Head to lyft.com/i/VOTEDABABY for terms.

