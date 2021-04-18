Charlotte protestors march in uptown ahead of closing arguments in Chauvin trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Dozens of people protested in Uptown Charlotte Sunday night in an effort to stop racial injustice and police brutality.

The group “Seeking Justice” organized the march a day before closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial are set to begin.

Chauvin is a former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck during an arrest last summer before Floyd died. The incident caused protests and rallies throughout the country.

Protestors began marching down Tryon Street around 6 p.m. and finished on North Brevard Street where a vigil was held to remember Black and Brown lives killed at the hands of police.

Protestors chanted the names of Jacob Blake, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, to name a few.

“Time and time again, we see unarmed Black people with a cell phone that looks like a gun and now you have an officer of 20 years who mistakes a taser for a gun?” one protestor said. “It’s ridiculous. Enough with excuses. We’re tired of it. We want justice”

Despite some of the changes that have happened in Charlotte locally, the group says they would like to see more happen to police officers when they break protocol. They plan to march again if a not guilty verdict is decided in the Derek Chauvin trial.