Charlotte police warn against celebratory gunfire this New Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is warning against celebratory gunfire as the New Year’s celebrations begin.

Last year, a woman was hit by celebratory gunfire in Durham on New Year’s Eve. This year, a 74-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet in Durham on the Fourth of July. She later died.

“I was in downtown Raleigh, I was 50 feet from the Acorn,” said Kaitlyn Kong, hit by stray bullet.

Last New Year’s Eve, 22-year-old Kaitlyn Kong was in mid celebration when her friend noticed a hole in her shirt.

“It just felt like somebody had either hit me with a baseball or softball or punched me in the rib,” said Kong.

Her lung collapsed, but she recovered. Unfortunately in July of this year, 74-year-old Paulette Thorpe didn’t make it.

She was also struck by celebratory gunfire while at an Independence Day Party.

“It’s two things you learn as a youth. You learn right from wrong and you learn what goes up must come down,” said Carlos Lyons, Thorpe’s Nephew.

“Whoever shot the bullet, they didn’t care about any of those things,” he said.

In Charlotte, CMPD is relying on the governor’s stay-at-home order to curb the random gunfire this holiday. The curfew is 10 p.m.

Attorneys say it’s not worth it.

“I think any time you have a holiday that seems to be something mixed in with fireworks. I don’t have an exact number but I would think it would be an uptick,” said CMPD.

“Discharging a firearm is an ordinance violation in Charlotte and it’s a low-level misdemeanor but the problem with people is if anything else accidentally happens, so if you accidentally shoot into a vehicle or accidentally shoot into a house,” said Gael Gilles, Charlotte Attorney At Law.

Although, police are preparing for the possibility, they’re expecting people to make good decisions.

“Seeing somebody who has been affected by it might convince somebody not to,” said Kaitlyn Kong.

