CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Are plans for a brand new stadium in Uptown in the works? Many think so.

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry just filed a rezoning petition to make it a mixed-use development district.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Panthers owner David Tepper has talked in the past about potentially putting a brand new stadium at the site before.

The location is right across the street from Bank of America Stadium and the Foundry already has plans to move its operations to Stanly County.