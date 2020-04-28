Charlotte pastor gives free food and groceries during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pastor John Dorsey is partnering with several local nonprofits and helping as many people as he can by giving them free food and groceries.

For more than 30 years he’s been committed to doing God’s work. He’s hoping to help people affected by the pandemic with his church group God’s Outreach Ministry.

More than 700,000 people filed for unemployment benefits in North Carolina alone in the last two weeks because of Coronavirus.

“You’ll be surprised how the comfort and the encouragement really come in handy at a time like this,” Dorsey said. “I know what it’s like to be in situations that are financially uncomfortable.”

Every day, volunteers feed up to 200 people in our homeless community. Once a week, a drive-through food bank is set up where they give free food and groceries.

“God has basically turned my life around and my assignment in this life is simply to make God happy,” Dorsey said. “The key thing here is that we are doing everything out of love.”

His ministry has felt the impact too. Five food bank events across the country had to be canceled and social distancing limits the number of people they can serve at once.

“We are seeing that people are really grateful when they pull up in their cars and not only that some people are very honest about the things they can have and not have regarding the food, the dinners, so on and so forth,” Dorsey said.

If you need food and groceries, you can contact Pastor Dorsey directly at 704-576-8995. You can also visit his website by clicking here.