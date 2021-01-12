Charlotte nursing home responds to questions surrounding death of 82-year-old grandmother

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – White Oak Manor in Charlotte is responding to the Sanders family, after they told FOX 46 a family member died in the nursing home’s care.

Shaleiah Sanders, granddaughter to St. Pearl Sanders, spoke with FOX 46 Sunday about the outbreak at the nursing home.

She said her grandmother passed away in a place that was supposed to be a “safe haven.”

“Like what happened?” Sanders said sobbing. “I know if I feel like this, there’s got to be other families that feel like this too.”

Officials at White Oak Manor- Charlotte were not immediately available for a comment Sunday, so FOX 46 caught up with them Monday afternoon.

Amanda Pack, Senior Administrator, said they’re devastated to her about Sanders. She said, “My heart goes out to the resident’s family from last night. Huge, wonderful family. The resident was in our hearts here, part of our family for two years.”

Pack explains for 10 months they’ve been able to maintain the facility with no “serious” outbreaks. She said this means no more than 18 at a time.

She believes the recent outbreak that has left their outbreak numbers at:

48 staff members who have tested positive

103 residents who have tested positive

6 COVID-19 related deaths

Pack said the facility has been proactive since March and have even started testing staff and residents twice a week.

“Since December 23, I’ve probably given 50 family members my cell phone number. Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There’s no reason not to be transparent. This is not a White Oak Manor Charlotte problem; this is a worldwide pandemic.”

After FOX 46 aired the first story, employees at the facility wanted to speak out. They wanted to remain anonymous but claim they have worked for White Oak Manor for more than three years.

They said before the pandemic, there were always complaints being thrown at the facility, and now things have gotten worse.

One said PPE has been low throughout the pandemic and positive employees are being allowed to return to work, another said they’re recovering at home after catching COVID at the facility.

“We wear them going from room to room. So, if you’re working with a COVID patient, you probably go in the room with someone that’s not positive, exposing them to COVID.”

Pack said the opposite. She brought out an employee dressed in full PPE to show the items they have available for staff. She even said they created survival kits for employees at the beginning of the pandemic that had masks, face shields and other items to keep them safe.

As far as employees coming back to work after testing positive, she said, “We send employees home, and they stay home according to the CDC guidelines.

Luckily, White Oak Manor staffs above the average nursing home.” She continued, “This was ramped through or resident population, but only 25 percent of our staff contracted COVID.”

Pack went on to say they also have a “written blast” that’s sent out to family members, staff, and residents about what’s going on in the facility.

She said they plan to stay transparent during this time, and she’s continuing to research the way the virus spreads among nursing home facilities.

