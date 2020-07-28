Charlotte nonprofit wants your restaurant takeout containers to make PPE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte nonprofit wants your plastic takeout containers.

“We have a little bit of a plastic problem,” said Amy Aussieker with Envision Charlotte.

Envision Charlotte is collecting plastic containers in an effort to wipe out the waste. With so many people ordering food to go during COVID-19, the take-out containers are likely piling up at home.

“When we started this and we found this machine that would convert this takeout plastic to the filament for PPE,” Aussieker said. “All of my friends were like, ‘Oh, thank God!’”

Aussieker and Envision Charlotte are melting down the containers to create filament, which is what 3D printers use to make just about anything. Envision Charlotte wants to make the guards that hold face shields into place for personal protective equipment.

Here’s how it works: Envision Charlotte wants you to drop off your clean take-out containers to one of two locations (solid waste at 1105 Otts Street or 7th Street Public Market). They’ll handle the rest.

“We’re cutting them down,” Aussieker said. “We’re breaking them down into tiny pieces. That then goes into our filabot machine and [we] turn it into filament, which is the stringy stuff you put into 3D printers.”

Filament is basically a string of plastic 3D printers use. Eventually, Envision Charlotte wants to make all sorts of items from plastic in their Innovation Barn that’s currently under construction.

“It’ll be a place that people can understand zero waste,” Aussieker said, “and really learn how they can reduce their footprint in their own homes.”

The Innovation Barn will have an aquaponics garden for fish and plants, a plastics lab, a spot for coffee and beer, etc. The facility was designed to create what’s being called a “circular economy” in which waste is minimized.

For more information on Envision Charlotte, click here.