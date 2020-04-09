Charlotte non-profit raising money to feed those on the frontline

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Each day, as the virus spreads throughout Charlotte, men and women leave their families for the frontline. They get in their patrol cars, fire trucks, ambulances and they walk the hospital halls all to keep the public safe.

“You worry for yourself and everyone in our lines of work but also your family,” said Michelle Hummel, a retired CMPD captain. Hummel now works with ABC law enforcement and gives back through The Great Balls of Fire charity which supports first responders in need.

This spring was supposed to be the hockey game between police, fire, sheriff’s office and Medic. The event is a big fundraiser for the organization. The coronavirus forced the non-profit to call off the match like so many other organizations.

Given everything that’s going on Hummel says the charity’s mission is even more important. They are working to feed the men and women on the frontline.

“It’s really about meals. We want to do 200 a day and change it up between police, fire, and medic and the most important for us now are the doctors and nurses and medical staff. This meal just represents one less thing they have to worry about,” explained Hummel.

The charity is in need of donations and launched a GoFundMe account to raise $120,000. The money, not only supports first responders, but local restaurants.

“We don’t want a discount. We want to pay them their normal rate so they are making money to pay their staff and we will take the food just like a delivery person,” Hummel said.

The donation doesn’t have to be a big one. Hummel hopes that this opportunity to give back will appeal to people who may see an officer in uniform and buy their meal.

This mission is about more than just a meal.

“It’s something we can give them to thank them for their service,” said Hummel.

https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/feed-the-frontline-mecklenburg-county-nc