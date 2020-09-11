Charlotte neighbors react to Trump’s admission of downplaying COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte voters are mixed on President Trump’s admission that he downplayed COVID-19 in order to not “create a panic.”

“With any of the politicians, really, it’s transparency with the public,” said Mariah Grimes, who was out for a walk in South End. “It’s definitely a concern.”

“I think he was trying to be careful with his words,” said Will Anderson. “But I don’t think there was any malicious intent on his part.”

President Trump is defending his coronavirus response, dismissing reports he knew how deadly the virus was back in February, that it was airborne, and minimized the threat.

“I wanted to, I wanted to always play it down,” Trump told famed Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward in a recorded interview. “I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic.”

“I love our country,” Trump explained to reporters after the audio was made public. “And I don’t want people to be frightened.”

The excerpts were released in advance of Woodward’s new book titled Rage.

“I’m not real sure minds are going to change substantially,” said Catawba College political science professor Dr. Michael Bitzer.

A recent East Carolina University poll found only three percent of North Carolina voters remain undecided. Bitzer thinks that is not likely to change.

“For folks supporting President Trump, this is noise, something else the media is trying to gin up against him,” said Bitzer. “For those opposed to Donald Trump, it’s one more reason to vote against Donald Trump.”

Atrium and Novant Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The North Carolina Nurses Association weighed in Thursday.

“Do you think if he had told the public what he knew at that time lives could have been saved?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“That’s a very difficult question to answer,” said NCNA president Dr. Dennis Taylor. “I’m not sure, at that point, if we were social distancing, wearing masks, if it would have had a significant impact early on with the spread of the virus. We believe it probably would.”

The president criticized Woodward for not releasing his quotes earlier.

“Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didn’t he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic!”

South Carolina Senate Race Impact

The president’s admission that he downplayed the virus could have an impact on the closely watched South Carolina Senate race between Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison.

“Everything that hurts Trump at this point really hurts Lindsey Graham,” said Winthrop University political science professor Dr. Scott Huffmon, who also directs the Winthrop Poll, “since he has thrown all of his eggs in the Trump basket.”

Some on the right are blaming Graham for letting Trump interview with Woodward. In an interview with the Daily Beast, Graham said he told Trump this would be his chance to “tell your side of the story” to the presidential author. Huffmon believes nobody could have stopped Trump from doing the interview if he wanted to.

“That’s going to erode favorability for him,” said Huffmon. “Whether that translates to votes for Jaime Harrison is a different question.”

A Quinnipiac University poll taken last month found the race even, with each candidate receiving 44 percent support. A Real Clear Politics average has the race within eight points.

“If Obama could lose by single digits [nine points] than Graham being in a single digit race, especially when he’s under fire for a lot of things,” said Huffmon, “is absolutely not surprising.”

Still, for Harrison to win, he would need some Trump voters to not vote in the Senate race or vote against Graham, who is seeking his fourth term, Huffmon said.

“That’s a tough proposition,” he added.

