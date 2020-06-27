Charlotte neighbors help out local bars that still can’t open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Local bar owners prepare for another weekend without customers flooding their doors and some are on the verge of tapping out.

Despite the fact that bars are closed for business, the bills aren’t stopping. While some owners are wondering whether they’ll make it neighbors in the community are continuing their push to make sure they can.

“In the beginning, it was like cool we’re going to do all these fun projects and take advantage of the fact that we’re closed and once it was done it was phases that were happening but we keep getting pushed back,” said Jackie Deloach, owner of Hattie’s Tap and Tavern.

100 days of lost revenue. 100 days of doors closed. Deloach says this has been the hardest thing her business has had to endure.

“I’m more upset that people aren’t social distancing aren’t wearing masks or really thinking that this is a thing. It’s the people that are causing us to not be able to move forward.”

Since the doors to Hattie’s closed, it’s been burglarized twice, with the second burglary totally more than $6,000. Some folks in the community decided to step in and get results for Deloach to make sure she can recover from this.

“They want to see us stick around and it really keeps my head held high.”

Hattie’s isn’t the only business owner taking a nontraditional route to survive the pandemic.”

“The fact that the community rallied behind us, our individual families, our extended families, our dog bar families, even familes we don’t even know, means so much to us,” said Travis Bickford.

He owns Dog Bar Charlotte and set up a GoFundMe saying without the communities help, the bar may have to close for good.

“Most private bars are small businesses we’re not owned by any corporations most are anywhere between 5 and 15 employees and any business is going to struggle with a reductions when you have a loss of revenue for over 100 days it’s almost impossible to bounce back from,” Bickford said.

These business owners say the plan is to use the money to pay rent and keep their staff employed.