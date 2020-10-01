Charlotte neighbors getting creative to stay safe for Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Halloween is right around the corner and people are finding creative ways to have fun while staying safe.

“We don’t want to change anything for Halloween,” one child told FOX 46.

Neighbors in Ballantyne are geared up for the holiday.

“We were kind of curious, but you know nobody knows for sure how it’s going to go. I think it’ll still happen. It’ll probably be you know, more probably locally then people coming in. It’ll just be probably neighborhood kids,” Jason Day told FOX 46.

During the state COVID-19 update Dr. Mandy Cohen said people should look for low risk ways to have fun.

“Halloween’s not canceled but like many things this year it’s going to have to look a little different,” Cohen said during a Wednesday news conference.

The City of Gastonia tweeted that “trick or treating isn’t banned,” but also encouraged alternate activities and pointing to guidelines from the state.

Health experts say moderate risk activities include giving out candy while social distancing and having outdoor parties where masks are incorporated into the costume. They say handing out candy to trick-or-treaters is high risk.

“We thought about having something that sends the candy out to the kids in a bag if not, there will be something that’s, you know, sitting outside for them, but I hope they do do trick or treating,” Day said.

Neighbors say they want to see a normal Halloween for the kids.

“I think normalcy needs to come back. So, I really wouldn’t have a problem with it if we didn’t already have other plans,” neighbor Holly St. Clair said.

