Charlotte neighbors find new rides amid gas shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Many people are being forced to find new ways to get around due to the gas shortage.

Even though the Pipeline may be back up and running it’s still going to take a few days for it to trickle down likely leading to more use of a cats bus or light rail or Uber and Lyft. CATS is offering free rides because of the gas shortage.

With all the talk of the pipeline shutdown, it’s probably had you thinking of ways to save gas. Maybe go back to working from home a little bit, do ‘only necessary’ travel, or, just don’t use gas at all.

That is where CATS wants to come in. Need that ride? You can get on, for now, for free.

“I know it’s still COVID, for concerts or restaurants, I just feel like it’s going to get busier because people are rushing to get gas,” said Rachel Kershner, who rides public transportation.

We caught up with riders at the Scaleybark station. Some didn’t realize the free rides were available until they got on.

CATS announced the plans, saying they will be offering rides during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown and while the pipeline may be back up, it could take days before things are back to normal.

Taniyah Haggins tells FOX 46 she’s seen more people on the bus just within the last couple of days.

Uber and Lyft are still available, but there’s another thing to take into consideration there. Things are getting back to normal from the pandemic, but there is a nationwide driver shortage and rates are up.

Whatever way you choose, to save gas, you may not be the only one, because things are not back to normal just yet.

“I had a friend who waited three hours to get gas the other day,” Kershner said.