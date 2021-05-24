Charlotte neighbors concerned about dangerous speeding on 7th Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Folks in one Charlotte neighborhood said people keep speeding on their street and now they’re worried something may happen.

You can see the traffic on seventh street in the Elizabeth neighborhood, but it’s the sound that really scares Cindy Smith and her neighbor, Dave Filz.

“We’ll just be sitting in the house and we hear a screech, and we hear a bang. We’re like, ‘oh’. It just goes through me and I get the chills,” said Smith.

“No one can have kids out here unless you had a gated yard,” said Dave.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The two said, they’ve seen accidents happen and people almost get hit while crossing E. 7th Street, near Cameron Avenue.

“I think this is a 35, but people are flying. What do you think? They’ve got to be going 60,” said Smith.

They aren’t sure what made people start speeding on this road. Dave said, there was construction a while ago and people were rerouted through their neighborhood. He said, that’s when people started treating the street like a highway.

“Somebody’s going to get killed, for sure. That’s what I think is going to happen,” said Dave.

FOX 46 reached out to CMPD. They said they didn’t have anyone available to talk on Monday. Dave said, even if police can’t come out, he just hopes people can remember to slow down.