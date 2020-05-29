Charlotte neighborhoods still dealing with downed trees, power lines as rain continues to pour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- What was left of Tropical Storm Bertha hit the Charlotte area Thursday, bringing down a tree along Monroe Road along with many others. The saturated ground and wind proving too much.

On South Kings Drive heavy equipment tried to stay ahead of the ever growing clean-up.

This slow drive near Atrium Health shows more than half a dozen tree limbs blocking the road. Neighbors say some of this debris is from storms last week.

RELATED: HEAVY RAIN CONTINUES TO DRENCH CHARLOTTE AREA; MORE COMING FRIDAY

“Trees are down everywhere, you wonder if there is any movement of when this will all be fixed.”

Charlotte Department of Transportation crews were on scene where South Kings meets Queens Road West, repairing traffic signals that fell onto the road.

Officials tell FOX 46, they’ve also responded to 55 calls for flooding and clogged storm drains since May 11. That includes 5 calls for flooding Wednesday night.

Along Statesville Avenue and Jeff Adams Drive, a driver had to be rescued when his car wouldn’t move in the flooded streets.

City leaders are asking for patience tonight when it comes to cleanup. They say COVID-19 and the relentless severe weather are complicating things.

They do remind homeowners though the city is only responsible for removing trees from public right of ways, not private property.