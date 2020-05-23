Charlotte Motor Speedway brings in mobile hospital as part of safety measures ahead of Coca-Cola 600

A hospital on wheels will make its debut as racing returns to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday for the Coca-Cola 600.

NASCAR is the first and only sport to get back at it, so they want to make sure they do things right at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. That’s why they’ve brought in a hospital on wheels.

“Getting it right is critical because if we mess this up, I’m afraid it will set back live sports a good bit,” said Greg Walter with the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Speedway looks different than what it has for races in the past. Kurt Busch rolled through Friday wearing a mask. There won’t be any fans Sunday at the Coca-Cola 600.

Drivers and pit crew members will have to get their temperatures checked and they’ll be asked a series of questions. The health screenings are one of several changes as racing returns.

The season is picking back up following the shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is really a mini hospital,” said Walter.

The hospital on wheels, Atrium Health’s Med One, is a new addition that will be used for the first time at the track.

It has ultrasound, X-ray machine, a lab, a surgical suite, and a 14-bedroom ER.

On Sunday at the Coca-Cola 600, Med One will be the spot where drivers or crews go, if they have coronavirus symptoms, but the new Med One has many other uses beyond the race track.

“Whether it’s flood, fire, you name it whatever disaster can happen, we can pull up and become the hospital immediately start taking care of patients,” Walter said.

It’s a big debut, and the nation will be watching as racing returns to Charlotte on Sunday.

“We’re actually going to be able to lead live sports back to television,”