Vance HS, named after controversial Confederate officer, to be renamed Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Zebulon Vance High School, named after a controversial Confederate military officer who also served as governor, will be officially renamed on Wednesday during a ceremony held by Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

The school will be renamed Julius L. Chambers High School, a prominent civil rights attorney who founded the first integrated law firm in North Carolina and vigorously fought for school desegregation.

“Names and symbols should reflect our values,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “They speak to who we are and what we aspire to do. Mr. Chambers was a major figure in civil rights locally and nationally, bringing cases that shaped our laws to the U.S. Supreme Court. In this renaming, we consulted with the students, the school staff and the community.”

Vance came from a wealthy Buncombe County family that owned slaves, according to CMS.

Chambers’ son, Derrick, will attend the event and be joined by Winston and US Rep. Alma Adams, among others.