CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The students injured in the bus crash were rushed to area hospitals and never made it to school Wednesday at South Mecklenburg High School.

A dad tells Queen City News the school responded immediately to get in touch with all parents, while a woman who saw the bus crash says it was in the very spot where she’s usually standing in the mornings.

“Honestly, if I would have been walking, it would have killed me,” said Ileana Morillo, who lives right near the crash scene.

Just minutes and Morillo would have been on her morning walk on the very path where a dump truck slammed into a school bus with more than a dozen students on board.

“For the past six years, I tell my daughter I want to move because I’m going to get killed here,” said Morillo who says people speed frequently down Sharon Road West.

Morillo was about 50 feet away on her porch when a loud bang came out of nowhere.

She rushed into action.

“When I heard that impact, it was scary, so I went and I got my phone and I called 911,” said Morillo.

Morillo was nervous for everyone on board and so were parents and students at South Mecklenburg High School.

“That’s the worst phone call you can receive that your child or a loved one or a family member’s been in a car accident,” said Michael Jackson, a parent at South Mecklenburg High School.

“I thought it was scary that happened at our school and I didn’t expect that,” said Elizabeth Snyder, 16, a student at South Meck High School.

Parents whose students were not injured got a robocall about the wreck.

“Typically when I see the school calling in the middle of the day, I know that something’s happened, so I always try to listen to it immediately,” said Jackson.

The minutes dragged on as emergency crews worked to rescue the school bus driver and the dump truck, driver.

“I’m sure they were scared and terrified as well what may be minutes may seem like hours for them trying to get off that bus,” said Jackson.

CMPD did not give us an update on the bus driver’s condition, but police tell us the students and dump truck driver all had non-life-threatening injuries.

“Thank God those kids are ok,” said Morillo.

Queen City News reached out to CMS twice Wednesday to find out if there were cameras onboard the bus that crashed and if they were recording, and CMS does not have that information at this time.